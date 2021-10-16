Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 9,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of 673% compared to the average volume of 1,240 call options.

NYSE AER opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.