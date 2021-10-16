Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.82 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005497 BTC on exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $7.82 million and $1.59 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.00309645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

