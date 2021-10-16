Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,884 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 143.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

