Toroso Investments LLC Has $800,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.19 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average is $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

