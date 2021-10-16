Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,372,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,472,000 after buying an additional 1,257,678 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,480,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

NYSE DVN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

