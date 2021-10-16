Toroso Investments LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

