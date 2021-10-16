Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,176 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,176 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655,524 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.81 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

