Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,438 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 240,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 35.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

