Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.