Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.08 Million Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

