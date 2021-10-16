Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,483 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after buying an additional 1,664,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,710,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,273,000 after buying an additional 975,050 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

