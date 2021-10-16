Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 185,072 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 185,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

