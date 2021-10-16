Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,176 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ADT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ADT by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,015 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.48 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

