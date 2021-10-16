Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 125 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,760.00 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,947.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,872.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

