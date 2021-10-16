Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,792,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000.

NYSE:BAMR opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

