Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,258,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 329,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter.

REXR stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

