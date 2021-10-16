Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.97

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 341309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

