Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,868. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

