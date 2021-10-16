TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TMST opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $606.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

