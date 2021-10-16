Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $599.55.

TMO opened at $582.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

