The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE WU opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Western Union by 381.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Western Union by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 841,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

