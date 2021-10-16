The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEGRY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

