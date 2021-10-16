The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Timken were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in The Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The Timken stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

