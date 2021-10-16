The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 716.0 days.

SWGNF remained flat at $$52.01 during midday trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

