The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

