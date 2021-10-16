The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.