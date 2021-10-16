The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 729.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 687.62. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

