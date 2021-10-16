The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The Rank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a market cap of £755.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.09.

In related news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £25,955.60 ($33,911.16).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

