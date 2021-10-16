The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 3,179,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,764. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

