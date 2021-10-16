The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

