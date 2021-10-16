The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $199.13 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $204.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

