The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Securities

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

