The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.94% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

