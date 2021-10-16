The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $314,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,036 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNTV opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

