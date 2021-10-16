The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 499 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.