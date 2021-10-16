The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

