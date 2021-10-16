The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Avista by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.