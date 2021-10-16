The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 836,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

