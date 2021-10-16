The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,012 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

