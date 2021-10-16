The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 12,844 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

