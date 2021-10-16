The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.98% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

