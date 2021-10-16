The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $27,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.08. 532,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

