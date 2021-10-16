The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
