The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.