The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $35,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

