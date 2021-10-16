The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.02 ($75.32).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.