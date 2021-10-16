The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.50 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SZU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

Südzucker stock opened at €13.45 ($15.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.43.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

