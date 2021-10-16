The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $86.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.29. 85,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

