The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
