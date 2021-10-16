The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $398.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.93 and a 200-day moving average of $409.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

