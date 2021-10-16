The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,675 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.55.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

